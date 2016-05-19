FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece finds pieces of plastic in sea search for missing EgyptAir plane
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#World News
May 19, 2016 / 1:09 PM / a year ago

Greece finds pieces of plastic in sea search for missing EgyptAir plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Greek frigate searching for a missing EgyptAir aircraft discovered two large floating objects in a sea area 230 miles south of the island of Crete on Thursday, Greek defense sources said.

The objects appeared to be pieces of plastic in white and red. They were spotted close to an area where a transponder signal was emitted earlier, the sources said.

Greek state TV ERT reported similar information, saying two “orange-colored” objects were located in the same area.

The EgyptAir flight from Paris to Cairo dropped off radar screens shortly after leaving Greek airspace and minutes after entering Egyptian airspace.

Reporting By Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
