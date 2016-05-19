No hypothesis can be ruled out over EgyptAir plane: France's Hollande

PARIS (Reuters) - No hypothesis can so far be ruled out about the fate of an EgyptAir plane that went missing earlier on Thursday on its way from Paris to Cairo, French President Francois Hollande said.

“Unfortunately the information we have ... confirms to us that the plane came down and is lost,” Hollande said. “No hypothesis can be ruled out, nor can any be favored over another.”

Separately, Paris prosecutors said that they were opening an investigation into matter.