No hypothesis can be ruled out over EgyptAir plane: France's Hollande
May 19, 2016 / 11:04 AM / a year ago

No hypothesis can be ruled out over EgyptAir plane: France's Hollande

France's President Francois Hollande listens to a question during a morning radio show on France's Europe 1 station in Paris, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Miguel Medina/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - No hypothesis can so far be ruled out about the fate of an EgyptAir plane that went missing earlier on Thursday on its way from Paris to Cairo, French President Francois Hollande said.

“Unfortunately the information we have ... confirms to us that the plane came down and is lost,” Hollande said. “No hypothesis can be ruled out, nor can any be favored over another.”

Separately, Paris prosecutors said that they were opening an investigation into matter.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

