Paris prosecutor says opens manslaughter probe into crashed EgyptAir jet
June 27, 2016 / 2:59 PM / a year ago

Paris prosecutor says opens manslaughter probe into crashed EgyptAir jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The Paris prosecutor’s office said on Monday it was opening a manslaughter investigation into the crashed EgyptAir flight MS804 which plunged into the Mediterranean sea last month.

“The Paris prosecutor has opened today a full investigation into involuntary homicide,” the prosecutor’s office told Reuters in an SMS text message, referring to the Airbus A320 that went down in the eastern Mediterranean.

Asked if the prosecutor was looking into terrorism at this stage, an official said: “No”.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. On Monday, damaged memory chips from the black boxes of the jet were flown to France for repairs, a source on the investigation committee said.

Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
