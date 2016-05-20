FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three French investigators arrive in Cairo: airport sources
May 20, 2016 / 6:42 AM / a year ago

Three French investigators arrive in Cairo: airport sources

A member of airport security walks inside the Cairo International Airport, Egypt May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Three French investigators and a technical expert from Airbus arrived at Cairo International Airport early Friday morning to help investigate the fate of a missing EgyptAir plane that disappeared on Thursday, airport sources said.

The French investigators are part of the French civil aviation ministry’s office of investigations and analysis, the sources said.

France is participating in an Egypt-led investigative committee as it is the country where the plane was manufactured and the one with the second-most number of passengers, 15, on board. A total of 66 people where on board, 30 of them Egyptian.

Reporting by Abdelnasser Aboelfadl; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans

