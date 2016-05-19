FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No special details on EgyptAir plane: U.S. Secretary of State Kerry
#World News
May 19, 2016 / 4:17 PM / a year ago

No special details on EgyptAir plane: U.S. Secretary of State Kerry

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he had no special information about why an EgyptAir plane carrying 66 people disappeared over the Mediterranean on Thursday, adding that he would not speculate on the cause.

“Relevant authorities are doing everything they can to try and find out what the facts are of what happened today. I have no more knowledge than others at this point with respect to those facts,” Kerry told a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, editing by Robin Emmott

