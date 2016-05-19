No special details on EgyptAir plane: U.S. Secretary of State Kerry

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he had no special information about why an EgyptAir plane carrying 66 people disappeared over the Mediterranean on Thursday, adding that he would not speculate on the cause.

“Relevant authorities are doing everything they can to try and find out what the facts are of what happened today. I have no more knowledge than others at this point with respect to those facts,” Kerry told a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.