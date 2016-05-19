Obama briefed by counterterrorism adviser on EgyptAir plane: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama received a briefing on the missing EgyptAir plane by Lisa Monaco, adviser for homeland security and counter-terrorism, the White House said on Thursday.

Obama asked to be updated throughout the day on the situation, in which a jet carrying 66 passengers and crew disappeared from radar over the Mediterranean. He directed administration officials to reach out to their international counterparts to offer support and assistance, deputy White House Press Secretary Eric Schultz said in a statement.