Egypt will analyze EgyptAir jet's black box if found intact: official
May 23, 2016 / 8:19 PM / a year ago

Egypt will analyze EgyptAir jet's black box if found intact: official

A life jacket among recovered debris of the EgyptAir jet that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea is seen in this handout image released May 21, 2016 by Egypt's military. Egyptian Military/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The contents of the black box from the EgyptAir jet that crashed on Thursday will be analyzed in Egypt if it is found intact, air accident investigator Hani Galal told Egyptian private broadcaster CBC on Monday.

The recorder will be sent abroad for analysis if it is found in a damaged state, he said. Egyptian officials were able to track the plane for one minute before it crashed but were unable to communicate with the crew, the head of Egypt's National Navigation Services Company told the same channel.

Egyptian officials did not see the plane swerve, Ehab Mohieeldin added, contradicting comments made by the Greek defense minister.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
