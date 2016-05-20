FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt civil aviation ministry confirms human remains found by military
#World News
May 20, 2016 / 3:18 PM / a year ago

Egypt civil aviation ministry confirms human remains found by military

A relative of the victims of the missing EgyptAir flight MS804 reacts after a symbolic funeral in a mosque nearby Cairo airport, in Cairo Egypt May 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s civil aviation ministry confirmed on Friday that the Egyptian military had found human remains believed to belong to those on board an EgyptAir flight that crashed in the Mediterranean on its way from Paris.

“The Egyptian navy was able to retrieve more debris from the plane, some of the passengers’ belongings, human remains, and plane seats. The search is ongoing,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Greek defense minister said earlier on Friday that the Egyptian military had found body parts.

Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
