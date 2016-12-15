French investigators say not possible yet to say what caused Egyptair crash

PARIS (Reuters) - French investigators said on Thursday that it was not possible at this stage to draw conclusions on what might have caused the crash of an Egyptair flight in May with the deaths of all 66 people on board.

The reaction from the French BEA air accident investigating agency came hours after Egyptian investigators said that traces of explosives had been found on the remains of victims of flight MS 804 which crashed into the Mediterranean en route from Paris to Cairo.

"In the absence of detailed information on the conditions and ways in which samples were taken leading to the detection of traces of explosives, the BEA considers that it is not possible at this stage to draw conclusions on the origin of the accident," a spokeswoman for the agency said in an emailed statement.