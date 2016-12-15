EU agrees to extend Russia sanctions until mid-2017
BRUSSELS European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend the bloc's main economic sanctions against Russia over the turmoil in Ukraine for six months until mid-2017, diplomats said.
PARIS French investigators said on Thursday that it was not possible at this stage to draw conclusions on what might have caused the crash of an Egyptair flight in May with the deaths of all 66 people on board.
The reaction from the French BEA air accident investigating agency came hours after Egyptian investigators said that traces of explosives had been found on the remains of victims of flight MS 804 which crashed into the Mediterranean en route from Paris to Cairo.
"In the absence of detailed information on the conditions and ways in which samples were taken leading to the detection of traces of explosives, the BEA considers that it is not possible at this stage to draw conclusions on the origin of the accident," a spokeswoman for the agency said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)
BRUSSELS European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend the bloc's main economic sanctions against Russia over the turmoil in Ukraine for six months until mid-2017, diplomats said.
SAO PAULO Prosecutors on Thursday charged former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his wife and a former finance minister with more corruption charges in the investigation of graft at state-run oil company Petrobras.
ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he discussed the situation in Syria and Iraq with U.S. President Barack in a call on Thursday, adding Obama asked how he could help when he was told about difficulties evacuating people from the city of Aleppo.