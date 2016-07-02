Egypt investigators say can extract info from crashed jet voice recorder

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian investigators said on Saturday the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of crashed EgyptAir flight MS804 was now in a condition to extract recordings.

The investigative committee said in a statement that, after repairs, the CVR was in a condition to retrieve information that could help explain why the Airbus A320 jet plunged into the sea on May 19, killing all 66 people on board.

The committee said its members were planning to return to Cairo to continue reading and analyzing the flight data recorder and CVR at the central department for aircraft accidents at Egypt's Ministry of Civil Aviation.