Egyptian army vehicle fires live rounds at pro-Mursi protesters in central Cairo

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian army vehicle fired live rounds in the direction of Muslim Brotherhood supporters who had been pushed away from Cairo’s Tahrir Square by security forces on Friday, a Reuters witness said.
Onlookers threw rocks at the protesters, backers of the Brotherhood’s deposed president Mohamed Mursi, and protesters threw them back. Riot police had earlier fired tear gas to push back the pro-Mursi march.
