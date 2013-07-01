FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt Islamists reject use of army to "assault legitimacy"
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 1, 2013 / 10:31 PM / in 4 years

Egypt Islamists reject use of army to "assault legitimacy"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian Islamist alliance including the Muslim Brotherhood said late on Monday it rejected attempts to use the army to “assault legitimacy” and called for demonstrations to support the president.

Egypt’s military gave deadlocked politicians 48 hours to resolve the country’s crisis after millions of people protested on Sunday against President Mohamed Mursi.

The National Alliance to Support Legitimacy, which includes Mursi’s Brotherhood and its allies, said in a statement it “absolutely and categorically rejects the attempts of some to use this great army to assault legitimacy” in a way that would lead to a “coup against legitimacy and the will of the people.”

The group said it respected all initiatives to resolve the country’s political crisis but that they had to respect constitutional principles.

It called on supporters to gather in squares across Egypt to “defend legitimacy and express rejection of any coup against it.”

Following a news conference where the statement was read out to journalists, Islamists supporters chanted, “Islamic, Islamic,” in the streets.

“The army’s job is to secure the country and not interfere in politics,” one supporter, Mohamed Sabry, said. “Today’s statement is a blatant interference in the president’s affairs, and we reject that.”

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Tom Perry and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.