Dating site eHarmony sees revenue from new job portal late this year

(Reuters) - EHarmony on Friday launched a recruitment portal, but the online matchmaker’s long-promised service will begin to generate revenue only late this year, a company executive told Reuters.

The new website, called Elevated Careers, will be offered free for job seekers for now, while companies looking to hire can sign on for free trials, Dan Erickson, director of special projects, said in an interview.

“I’d say that real dollars (from Elevated Careers) will be focused on late fourth quarter,” Erickson said.

EHarmony has already signed on at least two big partners for six-month trials - AT&T Inc and American Airlines, Erickson said, adding that organizations with a workforce of around 1,000 would hypothetically pay $10,000 annually once the service is priced.

“Our goal is to have 10 to 20 of those foundational partners on board to help us continue to refine the technology and pricing,” he said.

EHarmony, which will enter the $6 billion-a-year online career market dominated by LinkedIn and Monster, will “match” job-seekers and employers using an algorithm that will factor in skills, personality and values and culture.

Chief Executive Neil Clark Warren said last year that the company expects its recruitment business to account for about 60 percent of its total revenue within three years.

EHarmony had also expected 2015 revenue to grow in “high and double-digit” percentages to between $275 million and $350 million.

In the online dating space, Los Angeles-based eHarmony competes with Barry Diller-controlled Match Group Inc which owns popular app Tinder and sites Match.com and OkCupid.