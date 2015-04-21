FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EI Towers CEO leaves door open to tie-up with Rai Way
April 21, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 2 years ago

EI Towers CEO leaves door open to tie-up with Rai Way

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian towers company EI Towers (EIT.MI) has not definitively closed the door to a possible tie-up with Rai Way (RWAY.MI) following a stop by regulators to its planned 1.2 billion-euro ($1.3 billion) bid to take over its state controlled rival.

“We have not said farewell but just goodbye. Timing and shape (of a possible tie-up) will depend on our counterparts,” EI Towers CEO Guido Barbieri said at a shareholder meeting.

EI Towers, which is indirectly controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, effectively withdrew its bid for Rai Way last week following political and regulatory opposition to a deal.

($1 = 0.9361 euros)

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
