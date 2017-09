Gas tankers wait to fill up at the Sun Federal loading facility in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. East Coast gasoline stocks last week rose to their highest level seasonally in 16 years, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

East Coast gasoline stocks rose 396,000 barrels to 63.3 million barrels, the highest level seasonally since 1999.

Meanwhile, U.S. Gulf Coast distillate fuel stocks rose 1.2 million barrels to 46.2 million barrels, the highest level seasonally since 2011, EIA added.