U.S. crude stocks at highest seasonally in at least 33 years: EIA
October 15, 2015 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. crude stocks at highest seasonally in at least 33 years: EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks last week rose to its highest level seasonally since data was available in 1982, according to a weekly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday.

Nationwide stocks jumped 7.6 million barrels to 468.6 million barrels, EIA data showed.

In the Gulf Coast, stocks hit their second-highest levels last week since data was available in 1990.

U.S. East Coast refinery utilization jumped 9.4 percentage points to 89.8 percent last week, while U.S. Midwest refinery utilization rate fell 5.6 percentage points to 73.6 percent, the lowest on record since 2010, according to the EIA.

Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
