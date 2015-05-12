FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EIA cuts 2015, 2016 U.S. crude oil production growth forecast
May 12, 2015 / 4:42 PM / 2 years ago

EIA cuts 2015, 2016 U.S. crude oil production growth forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pump jacks are seen in the Lost Hills Oil Field, California April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Tuesday lowered its 2015 and 2016 crude oil production growth forecasts amid lower prices and fewer active drilling rigs.

In its short term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration lowered its 2015 crude oil production growth forecast to 530,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 550,000 bpd, while 2016 growth was seen at 20,000 bpd, down from 80,000 bpd previously.

Meanwhile, it raised its 2015 U.S. oil demand growth forecast to 340,000 bpd vs 330,000 bpd seen last month and cut its 2016 demand growth forecast to 70,000 bpd from 90,000 bpd previously.

Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
