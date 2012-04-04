U.S. oil output revised up, going back at least a year

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Crude oil production in the United States has been as much as 228,000 barrels per day higher over at least the past year than previously thought, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

The EIA said it had revised its crude oil production estimates higher in its monthly reports after reviewing recent data. Weekly production figures released on Wednesday showed a huge output jump of 228,000 bpd to 6.049 million bpd.

“It’s not a week-on-week change but comes after we restated our estimates in the monthly report,” said Jim Beck, an analyst at the EIA.

“There has been a watershed change in crude production domestically, driven by oil shale.”