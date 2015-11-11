U.S. to see deeper decline in 2016 domestic oil output - EIA

A pumpjack brings oil to the surface in the Monterey Shale, California, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. oil production will fall more than expected next year after a surprisingly strong performance in 2015, while demand will be a tad weaker than forecast a month ago, the U.S. government’s energy arm said on Tuesday.

In its short term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration revised down its 2016 production forecast to 8.77 million bpd, a reduction of 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) compared to last month’s outlook. As a result, output is expected to fall by 520,000 bpd rather than 390,000 bpd.

The EIA also increased its estimate for this year’s growth to 580,000 bpd from a 540,000 bpd increase a month ago.

Meanwhile, it pared expectations of U.S. oil demand growth next year to 120,000 bpd from 150,000 bpd. The EIA left its 2015 domestic demand growth unchanged at 320,000 bpd.

The EIA forecasts suggest the oil market is rebalancing somewhat more quickly than expected, with non-OPEC production now seen shrinking for the first time since 2008, while global oil demand growth holds steady.

As a result of the bigger drop in U.S. output, oil production outside of OPEC will fall by some 310,000 bpd. A month ago, the energy agency expected a small 140,000 bpd increase.

The EIA made only minor changes to its global demand forecasts, marginally increasing this and next year’s forecasts to maintain a roughly 1.5 percent increase in both years.