Eiffage confirms 2014 sales target after first-quarter construction boost

PARIS (Reuters) - French construction and concessions company Eiffage (FOUG.PA) confirmed its full-year sales target on Monday after first-quarter revenue rose 4.5 percent, supported by a rebound in construction activity across Europe.

Sales in the first three months of the year reached 3.04 billion euros ($4.18 billion), driven by an 11.7 percent rise in construction revenue, Eiffage said in a statement.

The group’s total order book rose 5.8 percent from the start of the year to 12.4 billion euros on April 1, while traffic on its APRR motorway network rose 0.7 percent over the quarter.

The company confirmed its sales target of 14.4 billion euros this year.