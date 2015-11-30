FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lit up Eiffel Tower transforms for climate summit
November 30, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

Lit up Eiffel Tower transforms for climate summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS – The Eiffel Tower light up with messages of hope on Sunday evening ahead of the international climate summit hosted by France.

The light installation, created by artist Naziha Mestaoui, called for a shift to renewable energy and the protection of the world’s forests. Entitled “One heart one tree”, the project aims to engage citizens and help push for an ambitious agreement at the upcoming climate change negotiations.

Some 140 world leaders are attending the World Climate Change Conference (COP21), which takes place in Paris this week.

