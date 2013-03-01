FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Einhorn's Greenlight hedge fund up 0.3 percent in February: sources
March 1, 2013 / 5:02 PM / 5 years ago

Einhorn's Greenlight hedge fund up 0.3 percent in February: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

David Einhorn, president of Greenlight Capital, holds a toy wand as part of a joke during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - David Einhorn’s more than $8 billion hedge fund, Greenlight Capital, gained 0.3 percent in February, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The fund has gained 3.6 percent for the year.

Einhorn’s February results come as the outspoken manager has been pushing technology company Apple Inc (AAPL.O) to return some of its cash stockpile to investors in a form of preferred stock. Greenlight owns roughly 1.3 million shares of Apple, one of the hedge fund’s largest positions.

Apple shares have dropped roughly 3 percent since Einhorn went activist on stock in early February.

In the month of February, the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index .SPX rose 1.1 percent.

Reporting by Katya Wachtel; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

