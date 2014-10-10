FDA approves Eisai drug for chemotherapy-associated nausea

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has approved Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai’s drug Akynzeo to treat nausea and vomiting in patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

The drug combines two medications: palonosetron, an anti-nausea product approved in 2008 to prevent vomiting within the first 24 hours of chemotherapy, and Netupitant, a new drug to treat initial nausea and nausea that occurs up to 120 hours after chemotherapy.

Side effects of Akynzeo in the clinical trials included headache, weakness, indigestion and constipation.