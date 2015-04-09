Japan's Eisai to cut about 450 jobs in U.S.

The head office of Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai Co., Ltd. is seen in Tokyo July 20, 2009. The characters read "Eisai". REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) said it would cut about 25 percent, or about 450 jobs, in the United States as part of a realignment to create a more efficient and focused company.

The company’s U.S. unit Eisai Inc employs about 1,800 people in the United States, according to its website, across operations such as research and development, manufacturing, sales and administration.

Eisai does not have plans to close any of its main offices or facilities in the United States, it said in a statement.