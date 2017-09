TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese drug maker Eisai Co fell nearly 10 percent early on Thursday after news of disappointing data for partner Biogen Inc’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug.

Eisai was down 7 percent at 8,228 yen at 0109 GMT, after falling to as low as 7975.0 yen.

Its shares had jumped to a record high in March driven by promising results of Biogen’s experimental drug.