Italian police seize EI Towers bid documents in market manipulation probe
#Deals
May 5, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Italian police seize EI Towers bid documents in market manipulation probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Financial police have seized documents relating to Italian radio transmission masts company EI Towers’ (EIT.MI) failed bid for a state-controlled rival as part of an investigation into alleged market manipulation, the company said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, sources close to the investigation said the entire board of EI Towers was under investigation for stock price manipulation in connection with the failed 1.2 billion euro ($1.34 billion) bid for Rai Way (RWAY.MI).

In a statement EI Towers denied any wrongdoing, saying it and its board members had always respected the law and informed the market in a complete and transparent way. It gave no further details.

EI Towers, controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s TV company Mediaset (MS.MI), last month abandoned its bid for Rai Way due to political and regulatory opposition.

According to the sources, Italy’s tax police had searched the headquarters of EI Towers at the request of Milan prosecutors, who had initiated the investigation on a request by market regulator Consob.

A Mediaset spokeswoman confirmed the searches had taken place.

Consob declined to comment.

Shares in EI Towers closed down 2.45 percent at 53.7 euros, while shares in Rai Way fell 2.2 percent at 4.3 euros.

Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro; Writing by Stephen Jewkes and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
