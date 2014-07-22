El Al sees loss of $40-$50 million in revenue due to Gaza fighting

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines said on Tuesday it expects the conflict in Gaza to reduce the company’s revenue by $40-$50 million in the third quarter amid a wave of cancellations.

“There have been many flight cancellations by foreign and Israeli passengers, both on outgoing as well as incoming flights,” Israel’s flag carrier said in a statement, noting the figure was only an initial estimate.

“This is in addition to a significant drop in reservations for the company’s flights, which to the best of the company’s knowledge is due to the conflict.”

The worst fighting in five years between Israel and Islamist Hamas is entering its third week, with the Palestinian death toll reaching almost 550. Two Israeli civilians have been killed by Palestinian rocket fire into Israel as well as 27 soldiers.

Israeli tourism was on track for another record year in 2014 until a barrage of rocket fire from Gaza and images of citizens rushing to shelters triggered a wave of cancellations.

In the third quarter of 2013, El Al’s revenue rose 6.2 percent to $643.3 million, the highest in five years.