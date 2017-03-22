FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Israel's El Al Airlines swings to loss in fourth quarter, revenue down
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 22, 2017 / 8:11 AM / 5 months ago

Israel's El Al Airlines swings to loss in fourth quarter, revenue down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An EL AL Airlines aircraft is seen at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv July 14, 2015.Nir Elias

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - El Al Israel Airlines (ELAL.TA) swung to a loss in the fourth quarter as revenue dropped, due in part to a pilots protest that led to costly flight disruptions and a squeeze from exchange rates.

Israel's flag carrier reported on Wednesday a quarterly loss of $2.4 million, down from a $12.2 million net profit a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $460.8 million from $476.3 during the same period in 2015.

The airline in December signed a deal with its pilots to end a year of protests that led to flight cancellations, delays, higher costs and angry passengers.

El Al said revenue was also hurt in the fourth quarter by "the erosion of exchange rates of currencies in which the company's sales transactions are conducted against the dollar."

The company said it saved $9.6 million on jet fuel expenses.

For all of 2016, El Al said its load factor increased to 84 percent and its market share at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport edged higher to 32.6 percent.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Jon Boyle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.