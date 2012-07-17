FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
El Nino indicators ease in recent weeks: Australia
#Environment
July 17, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

El Nino indicators ease in recent weeks: Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Climate indicators for an El Niño event in the tropical Pacific have eased slightly in the past fortnight, but still remain near the threshold, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said on Tuesday.

Indicators such as the Southern Oscillation Index (SOI), sea surface temperatures and trade winds have eased over the past two weeks, but are still close to El Niño thresholds, the bureau said in its website.

The pattern typically brings below average rainfall for the Asia Pacific region, threatening the yields of agricultural crops, while America is often hit by wetter than average weather.

Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang

