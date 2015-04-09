FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New low-cost Central American carrier Veca Airlines takes flight
April 9, 2015 / 3:36 AM / 2 years ago

New low-cost Central American carrier Veca Airlines takes flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - Veca Airlines, a new low-cost Central American carrier, started operations on Wednesday with the aim of eventually expanding to include routes to the United States and the Caribbean.

Bankrolled by a group of Salvadoran businessmen, the company has an initial investment of around $60 million, Veca Chief Executive Armando De Lucas told a news conference.

The money is being used to hire 200 employees and for a fleet of three Airbus A319 planes, he said.

De Lucas said the first routes would be between Guatemala City, Costa Rican capital San Jose and El Salvador’s capital San Salvador, but he added that the company was hoping to soon serve more regional destinations.

The company is also aiming to tap into the local Central American tourism market, De Lucas said, and eventually offer flights for the 2.5 million Salvadorans who live in the United States.

Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

