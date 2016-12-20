SAN SALVADOR El Salvador said on Monday that Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen will visit the poor Central American country on January 12-13, in a contentious visit that led China to urge U.S. officials to block her from passing through the United States en route.

China is deeply suspicious of Tsai, whom it thinks wants to push for the formal independence of Taiwan, a self-governing island that Beijing regards as a renegade province. She spoke with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump after his election victory, in a call that irked Beijing.

Tsai will also be visiting other diplomatic allies in Central American, including Guatemala, on the trip.

