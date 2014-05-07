El Salvador seeks arrest of former president for corruption

A police officer secures the house of former El Salvadoran president Francisco Flores in a wealthy neighbourhood of San Salvador January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - An El Salvador judge on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for former President Francisco Flores, who is wanted on corruption charges including embezzlement and illicit gains.

Judge Marta Rosales, in a closed-door hearing, also ordered Flores’ property be seized.

Flores, who was president of the Central American country from 1999 to 2004, is believed to be in Panama.

Authorities have said they could seek an Interpol red notice for his arrest if they do not find Flores promptly.

El Salvador’s government accuses Flores of misappropriating funds donated by Taiwan for earthquake relief efforts in 2001.