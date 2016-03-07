Ex-president of El Salvador Saca set for graft trial

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - A former president of El Salvador, Antonio Saca, will stand trial for illegal enrichment, the country’s supreme court said on Monday, in a case centering on the ex-leader’s inability to explain how he acquired $5 million at the end of his term.

Saca, a businessman who served as president of the small Central American country from 2004 to 2009, has also had his bank accounts and properties frozen, the court said.

The ex-president was expelled from his political party, the conservative Nationalist Republican Party (Arena), in 2009 due to alleged irregularities.

Last month, former president Mauricio Funes was also ordered to stand trial for more than $700,000 that he was not able to account for following his 2009-2014 term.

Funes, a former TV journalist, was leader of the leftist political party Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front.

In January, another ex-president of El Salvador and Arena leader, Francisco Flores, died after suffering a stroke as he waited to face trial over embezzlement charges.