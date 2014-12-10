El Salvador president in Cuba for check-up after health problem

El Salvador's President Salvador Sanchez Ceren addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador’s President Salvador Sanchez Ceren has gone to Cuba for a medical check-up, his office said on Wednesday, just days after he pulled out of a Latin American leaders’ summit due to ill health.

Sanchez Ceren, a 70-year-old former Marxist guerrilla leader, did not go to the summit in the Mexican Gulf port of Veracruz on Monday and sent his foreign minister instead.

“Following the slight deterioration in (Sanchez Ceren‘s) health ... on the recommendation of his medical team, he has traveled to Havana, Cuba, to move forward his programmed medical check-up, which is being carried out as normal,” the president’s office said in a statement.

It did not specify Sanchez Ceren’s ailment.

Sanchez Ceren won election in March. Afterwards, he announced he would be treated for an illness that he declined to reveal, but which he said was not serious.