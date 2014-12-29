El Salvador president back at work after medical visit to Cuba

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvadoran President Salvador Sanchez Ceren said on Monday that he has returned to work following a trip to Cuba for a medical check-up.

The 70-year-old ex-rebel leader pulled out of a regional summit earlier this month in Mexico attended by Latin American heads of state due to an unspecified ailment and then traveled to Cuba for what was described by authorities as a routine check-up.

“I‘m very happy to be meeting my team at the presidential palace this afternoon,” Sanchez Ceren said in a post on his Twitter account.

Sanchez Ceren, of the leftist Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front, which as a rebel group fought a string of U.S.-backed governments in the 1980-1992 civil war, was elected in March and took office in June.