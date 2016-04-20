FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
El Salvador creates special force to fight rural gangs
April 20, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

El Salvador creates special force to fight rural gangs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador has created a 1,000-strong security force to fight gangs in rural areas and help stem record levels of violence, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Special Reaction Force, made up of 600 military personnel and 400 police, will be deployed to “neutralize” the ruthless gangs that control swaths of the Central American nation’s countryside.

“This is about getting the bad guys, hitting those that are bringing uncertainty, anxiety, terror and fear,” Vice President Oscar Ortiz said in a presentation to journalists.

Gang violence fueled a 70 percent jump in El Salvador’s murder rate last year, leading it to overtake neighboring Honduras as the country with the world’s highest homicide rate.

Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Tom Brown

