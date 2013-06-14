FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish drug firm Elan puts itself up for sale
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 14, 2013 / 8:09 AM / 4 years ago

Irish drug firm Elan puts itself up for sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish drug company Elan ELN.I put itself up for sale on Friday, seeking to fend off a hostile bid by Royalty Pharma ROYPH.UL that shareholders will consider next week.

Elan urged its shareholders not to tender into Royalty’s current offer, worth a potential $8 billion, but said the U.S. company would be able to participate in the formal sale process if it so wishes.

“Elan Corporation ... today announced that it is proceeding with a formal sale process in light of the expressions of interest received to date,” the company said in a statement.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation said earlier this week that Elan had attracted the interest of a number of mid-sized drug companies and a cash offer of $15.50 per share could be enough to secure its support for a bid.

Royalty’s current bid offers $13 in cash per share and added a clause known as a contingent value right (CVR) that could add a further $2.50 per share if blockbuster drug Tysabri hits certain sales milestones.

Seeking to stop Elan pushing through two sets of defensive acquisitions at a meeting of shareholders due to be held on Monday, Royalty last month made its bid subject to them rejecting all resolutions presented at the meeting.

Elan’s shares were trading at 10.15 euros ($13.50) at 9:57 a.m. ET on Friday, up 9 percent on the day.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.