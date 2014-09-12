Sweden's Elanders gives notice to 120 employees

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish printing services company Elanders has given notice to 120 employees in Sweden due to a weak market in the printing industry, the company’s chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

“Since the recession in 2008 the print volumes have not come back. More and more printing is transferred digitally”, chief executive Magnus Nilsson said.

The majority of the notified is placed in the company’s unit in Molnlycke.

“We have given notice to 120 in Sweden and negotiations have started”, Nilsson said.