Elad Aharonson, General Manager and Chief Executive Officer UAS Division at Israel's Elbit Systems Ltd. speaks next to the Elbit Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) during a media presentation at the airbase in the central Swiss town of Emmen October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Elbit Systems (ESLT.TA) won a $35 million contract from Israel’s Defense Ministry for the development of advanced features for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

The systems will be supplied within three years, Elbit (ESLT.O), Israel’s largest publicly traded defense firm, said on Sunday.

The deal is in addition to contracts awarded by the Defense Ministry for the supply of Hermes 900 UAS and maintenance services in 2012.