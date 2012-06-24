FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elbit Systems wins $62 million Korean Air Force contract
June 24, 2012 / 8:05 AM / 5 years ago

Elbit Systems wins $62 million Korean Air Force contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems (ESLT.TA) has said it won a contract valued at $62 million to upgrade the Korean Air Force C-130 transport aircraft.

The project will be carried out over four years in cooperation with aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries, Elbit (ESLT.O) said in a statement.

Under the deal, the C-130 aircraft will be installed with various types of advanced electronic systems, while Elbit will also convert the existing analogue cockpit to digital.

“This new contract is expected to further enhance capabilities of the Korean Air Force,” said Yoram Shmuely, co-general manager of Elbit’s aerospace division.

“The global demand for transport aircraft upgrades and the experience we have accumulated in performing various similar projects such as the previous program for the Korean C-130, as well as programs for the Romanian C-130 and the Brazilian C-95, position us as favorably for similar projects to follow,” he added.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

