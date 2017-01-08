FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elbit System wins Brazilian army contract worth $100 million
January 8, 2017 / 7:36 AM / 7 months ago

Elbit System wins Brazilian army contract worth $100 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT.TA) said on Sunday its Brazilian subsidiary Ares won a contract worth about $100 million to supply remote controlled weapon

stations to the Brazilian army.

The weapons stations, named REMAX, will be supplied over a five-year period and an initial production order, valued at approximately $7.5 million, has been received, Elbit (ESLT.O) said.

Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis said there has been growing demand across the world for the remote controlled weapon

stations.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch

