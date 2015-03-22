Israel's Elbit Systems wins $73 million contract from U.S. Marines

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Sunday the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) awarded its subsidiary Elbit Systems of America a $73.4 million contract for laser range finder systems.

The period of the indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract extends through March 2020. To date, Elbit Systems of America has received an initial order of $7.5 million under the contract.

Raanan Horowitz, chief executive of Elbit Systems of America, said the systems enable Marines to find targets without breaking cover from their concealed fighting positions.