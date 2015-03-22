FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Big Story 10
March 22, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's Elbit Systems wins $73 million contract from U.S. Marines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Sunday the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) awarded its subsidiary Elbit Systems of America a $73.4 million contract for laser range finder systems.

The period of the indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract extends through March 2020. To date, Elbit Systems of America has received an initial order of $7.5 million under the contract.

Raanan Horowitz, chief executive of Elbit Systems of America, said the systems enable Marines to find targets without breaking cover from their concealed fighting positions.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

