Elbit Systems wins U.S. army contract worth up to $103 million

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Wednesday its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, won a contract worth as much as $103 million for the production of mortar weapon systems.

The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract will be carried out over five years. An initial purchase order, in an amount that is not material to the company, has already been awarded.

Elbit Systems of America signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Army's Watervliet Arsenal in New York, which will effectively employ Watervliet as a subcontractor to Elbit on many mortar components.