FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Elbit Systems wins U.S. army contract worth up to $103 million
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 23, 2016 / 7:51 AM / 9 months ago

Elbit Systems wins U.S. army contract worth up to $103 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee demonstrates the SupervisIR, a ground-based infrared surveillance system, during a preview presentation at Elbit Systems, Israel's biggest publicly listed defense firm, in Netanya, Israel June 8, 2016.Baz Ratner

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Wednesday its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, won a contract worth as much as $103 million for the production of mortar weapon systems.

The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract will be carried out over five years. An initial purchase order, in an amount that is not material to the company, has already been awarded.

Elbit Systems of America signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Army's Watervliet Arsenal in New York, which will effectively employ Watervliet as a subcontractor to Elbit on many mortar components.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.