6 months ago
Elbit Systems wins $102 million U.S. Army mortar fire systems deal
February 16, 2017 / 9:13 AM / 6 months ago

Elbit Systems wins $102 million U.S. Army mortar fire systems deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Thursday its American subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, won a deal worth as much as $102 million from the United States Army to provide and maintain mortar fire control systems. 

The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, if fully ordered, will be carried out over five years.

Elbit said the shipment of mortar fire control systems — both mounted and dismounted — along with a lightweight handheld mortar ballistic computer, will improve the accuracy of mortars.

In November, Elbit won a five-year contract worth as much as $103 million for the production of mortar weapons systems for the U.S. Army.  

Reporting by Yuval Ben-David; Editing by Steven Scheer

