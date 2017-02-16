Elbit Systems wins $102 million U.S. Army mortar fire systems deal

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Thursday its American subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, won a deal worth as much as $102 million from the United States Army to provide and maintain mortar fire control systems.

The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, if fully ordered, will be carried out over five years.

Elbit said the shipment of mortar fire control systems — both mounted and dismounted — along with a lightweight handheld mortar ballistic computer, will improve the accuracy of mortars.

In November, Elbit won a five-year contract worth as much as $103 million for the production of mortar weapons systems for the U.S. Army.