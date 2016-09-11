FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Elbit Systems wins Asia-Pacific deal worth over $90 million
September 11, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Israel's Elbit Systems wins Asia-Pacific deal worth over $90 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT.TA) said on Sunday it won a contract valued at over $90 million from an Asia-Pacific country for the supply of advanced electro-optic systems.

The systems will be delivered over four years.

Spectro XR is an ultra-long-range, day/night electro-optical system. Its fully digital sensors and lasers can be installed on a variety of platforms including rotary and fixed-wing airborne platforms, aerostats, naval vessels and land applications.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
