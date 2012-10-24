FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Elbit Systems wins $25 million Brazil army contract
October 24, 2012 / 7:40 AM / in 5 years

Israel's Elbit Systems wins $25 million Brazil army contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems (ESLT.TA) said its Brazilian subsidiary Ares Aeroespacial won an initial production order worth $25 million from the Brazilian army for the supply of remote controlled weapon stations.

The weapon stations will be supplied within two years, Elbit (ESLT.O) said on Wednesday.

Designed for 12.7/7.62mm machine guns, they will be used in armoured vehicles for troop transport and in armoured platforms that include logistics vehicles utilised in combat, border patrol and peace keeping missions.

This is the second contract win for Elbit Systems in Brazil in a month following a $15 million initial order awarded to another Elbit subsidiary to supply unmanned turrets to the Brazilian army.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

