FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elbit Systems unit wins $33 million Asia-Pacific air force deal
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 6, 2013 / 8:29 AM / 4 years ago

Elbit Systems unit wins $33 million Asia-Pacific air force deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems (ESLT.TA) said its wholly owned subsidiary Elop won a follow-on contract worth $33 million to supply its Digital Compass electro-optical payload systems to an Asia-Pacific air force.

The systems, to be installed onboard helicopters, will be supplied over three years, Elbit (ESLT.O) said on Sunday.

Elbit did not disclose the name of the country at the customer’s request.

“This important follow-on program reflects the customer’s satisfaction from the systems acquired a number of years ago,” said Adi Dar, general manager of Elop.

Digital Compass (digital compact multi purpose advanced stabilized system) is a low weight, multi-sensor electro-optical payload system, providing solutions for airborne applications as well as for land and naval platforms. It offers intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance even in harsh weather conditions.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.