Elbit Systems to supply space camera to Italian satellite
December 5, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Elbit Systems to supply space camera to Italian satellite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems (ESLT.TA) said its subsidiary won a contract from Israel Aerospace Industries to provide a space camera for the Italian OPTSAT 3000 observation satellite.

The project, comprising the Jupiter advanced camera and additional services, is valued at $40 million and will be completed within three and a half years by Elbit Systems Electro-Optics Elop.

“Our systems are supplied to a variety of space agencies and customers in the satellite market,” Adi Dar, Elop’s general manager, said in a statement on Wednesday. “We trust that this contract will lead to additional contracts, both in Israel and abroad.”

Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Jeffrey Heller

