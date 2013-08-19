FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's El Corte Ingles in 3.8 billion euro debt refinancing deal
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 19, 2013 / 2:21 PM / in 4 years

Spain's El Corte Ingles in 3.8 billion euro debt refinancing deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A customer leaves an El Corte Ingles department store in Madrid August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish department store El Corte Ingles, the country’s largest privately held company, said on Monday it had reached a deal to refinance three quarters of its 5 billion euro ($6.7 billion) debt.

El Corte Ingles, one of Spain’s largest employers and most venerable retailers, has been hit by austerity and falling sales and has cut prices to compete with cheaper retailers, particularly in the food sector.

The chain said in a statement it had agreed with lenders Santander (SAN.MC), BBVA (BBVA.MC), CaixaBank (CABK.MC), Sabadell (SABE.MC), Popular POP.MC and Bankia (BKIA.MC) to refinance 76 percent of its debt, or 3.8 billion euros. The new loans will mature in 2021.

El Corte Ingles also said assets worth 7.4 billion euros and annual revenues of around 15 billion euros would help it persuade other banks to refinance the remainder of its debt.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.